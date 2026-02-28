Bahrain Shifts To Remote Learning Amid Regional Tensions After US, Israeli Strike Iran

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) [Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amid Israeli, US strikes on Iran for the latest regional developments.]

The Ministry of Education announced on Saturday that, as a temporary and precautionary measure, all educational institutions in Bahrain will shift to remote learning starting tomorrow. Distance learning will remain in place until further notice. The authorities made the decision to ensure the safety of students and faculty.

The decision impacts early education institutions, public and private schools, and higher education institutions. According to the ministry, schools and universities are required to continue monitoring the regularity of students' participation and maintain teaching activities through digital platforms.

The ministry advised educational institutions to contact its Communications and Educational Attachés Department for technical or operational support in transitioning to remote learning. Assistance is available through the 24-hour WhatsApp service at 17873372, or via the ministry's official website at

The Ministry of Education stressed that updates regarding educational operations will be shared only through official channels and urged the public to rely solely on verified sources for information.

The school week in Bahrain runs from Sunday to Thursday. The weekend is Friday and Saturday, aligning with the country's public sector, with schools typically closing early on Thursdays.

Earlier, National Communication Centre (NCC) stated that Iranian missiles targeted sites and facilities within Bahrain's borders. The relevant security and military authorities immediately initiated emergency response plans and took the necessary field measures, Bahrain News Agency (BNA) said.

The US and Israel launched strikes on Iran on Saturday. The US military initiated a series of strikes against targets in Iran, two US officials told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity. The scope of the air and sea operations was not immediately clear. The campaign is expected to last for multiple days, said a US official.

The NCC expressed the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain's strong condemnation of these hostile attacks, describing them as a direct threat to the Kingdom's security and to the safety of its citizens and residents. It affirmed that Bahrain reserves its full right to respond and to take all necessary measures to safeguard its national security and protect its sovereignty, in coordination with its allies and partners.

The NCC added that details related to military aspects will be announced later by the competent authorities, as required by national interest and security considerations.

The Centre urged all to exercise accuracy, rely on official sources for information, and refrain from circulating rumours or unverified reports, in a manner that supports public security and preserves national stability.



