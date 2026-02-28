Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UAE Condemns Iranian Missile Attacks Targeting It, Several Regional States


2026-02-28 02:02:31
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The United Arab Emirates strongly condemned and denounced the blatant Iranian missile attacks targeting the UAE and several sister states in the region, describing these actions as a clear violation of national sovereignty and a flagrant breach of international law and the United Nations Charter UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement Saturday, affirmed the country's full solidarity with the affected sister states, stressing that the security of the region's nations is indivisible and that any violation of the sovereignty of one state undermines the security and stability of the entire region ministry also expressed the UAE's firm rejection of using the territories of regional states as arenas for settling scores or expanding conflicts, warning of the severe consequences of continued violations, which threaten regional and international security, as well as global economic stability and energy security UAE renewed its call for restraint and reliance on diplomatic solutions and serious dialogue, emphasizing that this approach represents the most effective way to overcome the current crises while preserving regional security and the stability of its peoples the same time, the statement stressed that the UAE reserves the full and legitimate right to respond to these attacks in a manner that ensures the protection of its sovereignty, national security, territory, citizens, and residents in accordance with international law, and will not compromise on safeguarding its security and sovereignty under any circumstances.

MENAFN28022026000067011011ID1110803033



Gulf Times

