Beyond The Masterclass:“Flora & Story” Unveiled As A 3-Day Bucket-List Journey Into The Heart Of The Netherlands

a groundbreaking, first-of-its-kind floral immersive experience, officially announces its global launch taking place from. This exclusive 3-day journey in the heart of the Netherlands is the vision of a powerful new partnership between internationally acclaimed wedding designer and planner Nadia Duran and leading global wedding planning platform Arabia Weddings, led by Samar Shawareb. Explicitly designed for wedding planners, event creatives, and anyone with a profound passion for floral artistry, the program emphasizes the art and soul of flowers while requiring only curiosity and imagination-no prior floral experience is needed.

is curated as a“bucket-list” experience for those who seek beauty, travel, and unforgettable moments. While professional workshops are a key component, they are woven into a larger narrative of discovery. Participants will step behind doors rarely opened to the public, moving from the historic canals of Amsterdam to the high-tech greenhouses where the world's most sought-after blooms are born.

The journey commences on Monday, April 27th, with a“Blooming Welcome” during King's Day, the Netherlands' most beloved national celebration. Guests will step into this extraordinary tradition by boarding a beautifully styled private boat for a musical and cocktail-filled voyage through Amsterdam's iconic waterways. This floral-styled floating dream offers a front-row seat to the city's festivities, serving as the official opening of the Flora and Story experience where strangers begin to transform into a community of like-minded creators.

On Tuesday, April 28th, the focus shifts to“A Floral Foundation in the Field” at the extraordinary VOORN Spray Roses greenhouse. Participants will spend the day immersed in the world of flowers, discovering how they are grown, chosen, and transformed through a series of expert-led sessions. The morning begins with a“Flower Families 101” session by Nadia Duran, followed by an exploration of seasonal awareness and global sourcing with expert Pascal Matla. International floral master Tomas De Bruyne will then lead a session on color theory and floral harmony. After a floral-inspired lunch in the greenhouse, international floral master Katya Hutter will guide a hands-on“From Bucket to Beauty” masterclass covering floral fundamentals and bloom handling. The day concludes with a sensorial floral gastronomy experience by renowned Chef Michael Cervino, where art, fragrance, and flavor intertwine in a setting surrounded by thousands of roses.

The final day, Wednesday, April 29th, titled“Petals in Motion,” offers the ultimate flower dream. The morning begins with the“Tulip Trail,” a gentle guided cycling tour through endless rivers of blooming tulip fields, followed by a signature brunch in the heart of the fields surrounded by vibrant color. In the afternoon, participants engage in a“Grower Immersion” by choosing two specialized tracks to visit world-renowned greenhouses, ranging from orchids and hydrangeas to peonies and lilies. Following a final recap gathering to share insights and celebrate team learning, the journey reaches its grand finale with a rooftop farewell cocktail celebration overlooking the breathtaking Amsterdam skyline.

Flora and Story is open to anyone with a love for flowers, with no previous experience required. Due to the intimate nature and high demand for this inaugural global collaboration, registration is strictly limited. Industry professionals and enthusiasts passionate about securing their place in this transformative experience are encouraged to apply immediately.