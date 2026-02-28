Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Amir Receives Call From Qatari Amir


2026-02-28 12:45:35
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received a telephone call on Saturday from Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar, during which the latter inquired about the well-being of the State of Kuwait, its leadership, and people.
An Amiri Diwan statement read that this came following the heinous Iranian attack that targeted Kuwaiti and Qatari territories.
Both sides expressed their strong condemnation of this blatant aggression, which constitutes a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of both countries, international law, and the Charter of the United Nations.
Their Highnesses affirmed that this flagrant attack on both countries and several other brotherly nations represents a dangerous escalation that threatens the security and stability of the region. They also emphasized their commitment to utilizing all their resources to support the region's security and maintain its stability, and stressed the necessity of an immediate cessation of escalatory actions and a return to dialogue and diplomatic solutions. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

