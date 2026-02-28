Chhattisgarh Govt Transfers Rs 10,324Cr To 25.28 Lakh Farmers Ahead Of Holi

MENAFN - IANS) Raipur/Bilaspur, Feb 28 (IANS) The Chhattisgarh government on Saturday transferred more than Rs 10,324 crore to farmers ahead of Holi, crediting the amount directly into their bank accounts under the Krishak Unnati Yojana.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai disbursed the funds, which represent the difference between the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and payments made under the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana, to paddy-selling farmers across the state.

The transfer was made at a state-level programme held in Bilha in Bilaspur district. At the“Aadan Sahayata Vitran Yojana” (Input Assistance Distribution Ceremony) organised in Rahangi village of the Bilha development block, the Chief Minister released the amount to 25.28 lakh farmers.

Of this, Rs 494.38 crore was transferred to 1,25,352 farmers in Bilaspur district at a public event held on Saturday.

To boost district infrastructure, the Chief Minister inaugurated seven development projects worth Rs 15.99 crore and laid foundation stones for 82 works valued at Rs 247.18 crore.

Farmers at the event felicitated the Chief Minister and other guests with traditional agricultural implements such as khumri and nangar.

Describing the occasion as a tribute to farmers, Chief Minister Sai said more than 25.28 lakh farmers had sold paddy this season and over Rs 10,000 crore had been transferred through the scheme.

He said the funds would enable farmers to celebrate Holi with greater financial security. Highlighting the government's pro-farmer initiatives, he referred to the availability of gunny bags, timely procurement payments, zero-interest agricultural loans and wider coverage under the Kisan Credit Card scheme.

He said the state was offering competitive paddy prices and implementing measures such as fertiliser subsidies, expansion of irrigation facilities and strengthening of cooperative institutions to enhance farmers' prosperity.

The Chief Minister also said Left Wing Extremism was nearing its end in the Bastar region, expressing confidence that targets set for March 2026 would be achieved.

Referring to Chhattisgarh's mineral wealth, he said it was driving development in the state. He also spoke of tourism potential and an agreement with the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) to promote animal husbandry and boost milk production.

He said that most of the guarantees announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been fulfilled within two years, including the sanction of housing for 18 lakh beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

The Chief Minister said the Good Governance and Convergence Department and the e-office system were promoting transparency in administration and reiterated the government's commitment to inclusive development.

At the event, he announced the upgradation of the Primary Health Centre in Chakarbhata to a Community Health Centre, the Secondary School in Mangala to a High School, and the construction of a boundary wall and stage at the Rahangi playground.

He also announced grants of Rs 50 lakh each for the construction of Satnami and Adivasi community halls in Pattharkhan.

Agriculture Minister Ram Vichar Netam termed the transfer historic, stating that over Rs 10,300 crore had been directly credited to farmers' accounts.