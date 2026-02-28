403
Kuwait's Foreign Ministry Urges Citizens Abroad To Exercise Caution Amid Regional Tensions
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday urged Kuwaiti citizens currently abroad to exercise the highest levels of caution and to strictly follow the instructions and guidance of local authorities in the countries they are visiting.
The ministry, in a statement, called on citizens to contact Kuwaiti diplomatic missions abroad through their designated emergency numbers or to reach the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' emergency hotline in cases of need or emergencies:
+965159
+96522225504
The ministry emphasized the importance of staying informed through official channels and adhering to safety directives to ensure the well-being of all Kuwaiti nationals abroad. (end)
