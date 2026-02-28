Russian Drones Attack Ukrposhta Vehicle In Sumy Region, Two Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, stated this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"In the morning, the enemy attacked an Ukrposhta vehicle in the Mykolaiv rural community. Two civilian men were injured – the driver and a local resident," he wrote.

Defense Forces deny reports of alleged Russian advances in Biliakivka, Dnipropetrovsk region

According to Hryhorov, the postal worker is in serious condition. The injured are currently receiving the necessary medical assistance.

Hryhorov also reported that Russian forces struck a vehicle in the Bilopillia community; preliminary information indicates that no one was injured in that attack.

As Ukrinform previously reported, over the past day, four people were killed and four injured in the Sumy region due to enemy shelling, with over 100 strikes hitting 30 settlements across 16 communities.

Photo: Sumy Regional Military Administration