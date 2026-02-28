Ahmedabad Airport Warns Of Flight Disruptions Amid Mideast Tensions

Reason for Disruption: Middle East Crisis

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad on Saturday issued a passenger advisory warning of potential disruptions to international flight operations due to temporary closures and restrictions across multiple international airspaces. In a post on X, the airport said, "Due to temporary closures and restrictions affecting multiple international airspaces, certain international flights may experience delays, rerouting, or cancellations. Passengers are advised to check the latest flight status with their respective airlines before travelling to the airport and plan their journey accordingly. Thank you for your cooperation as we strive to enhance your travel experience."

The advisory follows a sharp escalation in the Middle East region after a joint military operation by Israel and the United States reportedly targeted Iranian military and nuclear-linked sites. The operation, named "Operation Roaring Lion," has led to retaliatory actions and heightened security concerns across the region. In response, Iran, Israel and Iraq closed their airspace, significantly impacting international flight corridors. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the operation as an attempt to neutralise what he termed an existential threat, while US President Donald Trump confirmed the strikes and warned of further action if hostilities continue. Reports of explosions in parts of Tehran and emergency measures in Israel have added to fears of a broader regional conflict.

Aviation Sector's Response

The aviation sector has reacted swiftly. Air India suspended all flights to Middle Eastern destinations, citing passenger and crew safety. Qatar Airways temporarily halted services to and from Doha following the closure of Qatari airspace. Meanwhile, IndiGo stated it is closely monitoring developments related to Iran and the surrounding airspace and is prepared to adjust operations as required.

Other Indian Airports Issue Advisories

Furthermore, several international airports, including Mangaluru International Airport in Karnataka and Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in Kerala, issued passenger advisories cautioning travellers about possible flight disruptions amid escalating tensions in the Middle East region. (ANI)

