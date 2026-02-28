403
Third Round of Iran-US Indirect Nuclear Talks Wraps Up in Geneva
(MENAFN) The third session of indirect nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States concluded on Thursday in Geneva, according to Omani Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi, whose country is mediating the talks.
Posting on US social media platform X, al-Busaidi described the discussions between Tehran and Washington as showing “significant progress.”
“We will resume soon after consultation in the respective capitals. Discussions on a technical level will take place next week in Vienna. I am grateful to all concerned for their efforts: the negotiators, the IAEA, and our hosts the Swiss government,” he added.
Thursday’s round was the longest so far, split into two sessions with a break in between for the two sides to consult their respective capitals. After exchanging notes through the Omani mediators and UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi for over three hours, the first session adjourned at around 13:30 local time (12:30 GMT).
The second session began at approximately 17:45 local time (16:45 GMT) and concluded at 19:30 local time (18:30 GMT), following nearly four hours of discussions.
Earlier reports suggested that Omani mediators encouraged the talks to continue on Friday, but this did not take place.
The third round, held in one of the Embassy of Oman’s buildings in Geneva, lasted more than five hours, surpassing the duration of the first round in Muscat earlier this month and the second round in Geneva on Feb. 17.
