Pope Leo XIV Announces Extensive International Travel Schedule
(MENAFN) The Vatican announced on Wednesday that Pope Leo XIV will visit six countries over the next four months, including a 10-day African tour and trips to Monaco and Spain.
The pontiff is set to make a one-day visit to the Catholic principality of Monaco on March 28.
This will be followed by a major African tour from April 13 to 23, marking his first journey to the continent since becoming pope. The itinerary includes Algeria, Cameroon, Angola, and Equatorial Guinea, with themes of peace and support for the disadvantaged highlighted as central to the mission.
Later, the pope will travel to Spain for a weeklong visit from June 6 to 12, with stops in Madrid, the Canary Islands, and Barcelona. In Barcelona, he is expected to inaugurate the tallest tower of the Sagrada Familia.
The Vatican emphasized that these trips demonstrate Pope Leo XIV’s dedication to international engagement and pastoral outreach.
