US Labels Iran as State Sponsor of Wrongful Detention
(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on Friday that Iran has been designated as a state sponsor of wrongful detention.
“The Iranian regime must stop taking hostages and release all Americans unjustly detained in Iran, steps that could end this designation and associated actions,” Rubio said in a statement.
He recalled that when the Iranian regime seized power 47 years ago, Ayatollah Khomeini consolidated control by endorsing the hostage-taking of US Embassy staff.
“For decades, Iran has continued to cruelly detain innocent Americans, as well as citizens of other nations, to use as political leverage against other states. This abhorrent practice must end,” Rubio added.
The Secretary of State also cautioned that no American should travel to Iran “for any reason” and urged those currently in the country to leave immediately.
Separately, earlier on Friday, the State Department authorized non-emergency US government personnel and family members to depart Israel due to “safety risks.”
