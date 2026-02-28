403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Moi Confirms Security Situation Stable Amid Regional Developments
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 28 (KUNA) - Kuwait's Ministry of Interior confirmed that the security situation in the country remains stable and under continuous 24-hour monitoring, supported by a comprehensive system emphasizing high readiness, precise surveillance, and immediate assessment of all developments.
In a press statement Saturday, the ministry said that the level of preparedness has been raised, with preventive measures reinforced and deployment increased at vital sites in full coordination with relevant authorities, ensuring rapid response and the protection of public safety for citizens and residents.
It reassured the public that the situation is secure and stable, with all state institutions working in full coordination and high readiness to maintain security and public calm under all circumstances.
The ministry urged the public to follow official instructions, rely on verified sources, and avoid rumors, warning that legal action will be taken against any misleading information that threatens community security.
The ministry also encouraged immediate reporting of any suspicious activity via the emergency hotline (112), noting that emergency teams operate around the clock to handle reports efficiently and swiftly, and that updates will be provided through official channels as events develop. (end)
ajr
In a press statement Saturday, the ministry said that the level of preparedness has been raised, with preventive measures reinforced and deployment increased at vital sites in full coordination with relevant authorities, ensuring rapid response and the protection of public safety for citizens and residents.
It reassured the public that the situation is secure and stable, with all state institutions working in full coordination and high readiness to maintain security and public calm under all circumstances.
The ministry urged the public to follow official instructions, rely on verified sources, and avoid rumors, warning that legal action will be taken against any misleading information that threatens community security.
The ministry also encouraged immediate reporting of any suspicious activity via the emergency hotline (112), noting that emergency teams operate around the clock to handle reports efficiently and swiftly, and that updates will be provided through official channels as events develop. (end)
ajr
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment