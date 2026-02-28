The Chairperson Of The African Union Commission Expresses Solidarity With Madagascar Following Cyclone Gezani

H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, expresses deep concern and solidarity with the Government and people of the Republic of Madagascar following the devastation caused by Cyclone Gezani, which has been declared a national disaster by the national authorities.

On behalf of the African Union, the Chairperson extends heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost loved ones and conveys solidarity to all those injured, displaced, or otherwise affected by this tragic event. The Commission commends the rapid response efforts undertaken by national authorities and local communities who continue to work tirelessly under challenging circumstances.

The Chairperson calls upon AU Member States, regional economic communities, international partners, humanitarian agencies, and the private sector to urgently mobilize financial, material, and technical resources to support immediate relief efforts and long-term reconstruction. Coordinated continental and international solidarity will be critical to address emergency shelter, food security, healthcare services, water and sanitation needs, and the rehabilitation of critical infrastructure.

The African Union Commission reaffirms its readiness to work closely with the Government of Madagascar, relevant AU organs, and humanitarian partners to facilitate assistance and support resilient recovery and reconstruction efforts.

The African Union stands united with Madagascar during this difficult time and reiterates its unwavering commitment to supporting the country's path toward recovery, stability, and sustainable development.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union (AU).