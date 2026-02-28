'Doesn't Feel Real That We've Won It': Auqib Nabi After Scripting History With J&K's Maiden Ranji Trophy Triumph

MENAFN - IANS) Hubballi, Feb 28 (IANS) Auqib Nabi Dar described Jammu & Kashmir's maiden Ranji Trophy triumph as an“unbelievable” and emotional moment after his stellar all-round bowling performance throughout the season earned him the Player of the Series award in a landmark campaign for the side.

J&K scripted history by defeating eight-time champions Karnataka on the basis of a massive first-innings lead in the final, capping off a dominant five-day display defined by discipline, resilience and match-defining individual contributions.

On the magnitude of the achievement, Auqib admitted the reality of the moment was still sinking in after helping deliver the biggest success in the team's domestic cricket history.

“It was unbelievable because this is the first time we've won the Ranji Trophy. It still doesn't feel real that we've won it. When I started playing for J&K, my dream was always to win a trophy - especially the Ranji Trophy in red-ball cricket. We've been trying for a long time. There was a lot of hard work and a lot of struggle. The whole team worked together, and finally we've won this cup,” he said during the post-match presentation.

Auqib's season was instrumental in J&K's rise, as he consistently delivered breakthroughs at crucial moments. His decisive spells, including a key five-wicket haul in the final, helped secure the commanding first-innings advantage that ultimately determined the outcome of the title clash.

Explaining his mindset in high-pressure situations, Auqib emphasised his commitment to team success and consistency over individual milestones, saying,“My plan is always simple, no matter which match it is. I try to give my best in every game. Whenever the team requires something, I try to put in my full effort because every match is important. When you reach the knockouts, every match becomes a must-win. So my mindset is to contribute to the team in whatever way possible and give my 100 percent.”

His performances throughout the tournament reflected that philosophy, as he emerged as J&K's strike weapon, delivering with both the new ball and in critical middle-phase spells.

Speaking about his approach to bowling and the support system behind his success, Auqib highlighted the importance of process, discipline and emotional backing from family and fans.

“I think I don't overthink about results. I focus on my process. I don't bowl just by looking at the batter - my focus is to hit the right areas consistently and get the batter out so that my team can win. They (family) are extremely happy. Everyone has supported me a lot. Without their support on this journey, I wouldn't be here today,” he said.

“I want to thank them from the bottom of my heart. I also want to thank the people of Jammu and Kashmir and tell them something - in these days I've received so many messages, wishes, and prayers. I'm very grateful to all of them. My message would be this: even if you don't have facilities, even if resources are limited, just work hard and don't think about anything else. Give it your all and keep inspiring others through your dedication,” Auqib concluded.