Iran Presses For Clarification On Drone's Origin After Shiraz Incident

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Iran demands clarification regarding which of the two Persian Gulf countries the drone, recently shot down in Shiraz, belongs to, the country's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei, wrote on his X accaunt, Trend reports.

According to him, while the UAV initially appeared to be an “MQ-9,” further analysis determined it was a“Wing Loong 2” drone, which is operated by one of the two countries located in the southern Persian Gulf.

Baghaei noted that the debris of this UAV could provide new evidence of the active and direct involvement of some regional states in the US and Israeli military airstrikes against Iran.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran, striking major cities, including Tehran. The White House cited missile and nuclear threats originating from the Islamic Republic as justification for the attacks. The strikes reportedly killed Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with several other senior officials. In response, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation against Israel and has targeted U.S. facilities across Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Syria using ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones.

The conflict has placed the region's energy infrastructure and maritime shipping under serious threat. Due to security tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, global oil prices have risen significantly. Iran fully controls the Strait of Hormuz and allows passage only to vessels it deems necessary.