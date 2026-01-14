403
India Urges Nationals to Depart Iran Immediately
(MENAFN) India has issued an urgent evacuation order for its nationals in Iran as the nation grapples with escalating protests and mounting threats of U.S. military intervention. More than 10,000 Indian citizens currently remain in the country, according to official government data.
The Indian Embassy in Tehran released a critical advisory Wednesday directing immediate departure from Iranian territory. "In view of the evolving situation in Iran, Indian nationals currently in Iran (students, pilgrims, business persons and tourists) are advised to leave by any means of transport," the embassy stated.
Officials instructed those unable to evacuate immediately to minimize outdoor activity, avoid high-traffic areas and politically sensitive locations, and maintain continuous communication with embassy personnel for real-time guidance and assistance.
The Indian Foreign Ministry has directed all nationals to ensure travel documentation—passports and identification papers—remains immediately accessible for rapid departure.
The advisory escalates measures introduced January 5, when the Indian Foreign Ministry first warned citizens against unnecessary travel to Iran.
Tensions surged following reports that the White House has alerted Gulf partners to brace for possible American strikes against Iran.
U.S. President Donald Trump amplified concerns Tuesday via social media, declaring "HELP IS ON ITS WAY" to Iranian demonstrators while encouraging them to seize control of government facilities.
Regional Gulf leaders have privately voiced alarm that regime collapse could empower the hardline Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) or trigger widespread instability across Iran. Saudi authorities have reportedly communicated to Tehran their refusal to engage in any U.S.-Iran military confrontation.
Iranian officials have appealed to the UN Security Council to "unconditionally condemn" American threats of military force, asserting that Washington and Israel are orchestrating the domestic turmoil.
Moscow has similarly charged Western powers with attempting to "destroy the Iranian state" by weaponizing economic grievances to manufacture a color revolution.
