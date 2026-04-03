White House Seeks $1.5 Trillion Defense Budget Amid Iran War

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 3 (Petra)-- The White House on Friday requested congressional approval for a massive $1.5 trillion defense budget for the coming fiscal year, as the United States remains engaged in a war with Iran and continues its global military commitments.According to a White House announcement reported by international news agencies, the proposed figure if approved would mark the highest level of military spending in modern history, representing an increase of nearly 40 percent compared to current defense expenditures.The budget request, part of a new plan put forward by U.S. President Donald Trump, also includes a proposal to cut approximately $73 billion in domestic spending. The reductions would affect programs in areas such as climate, housing, and education, with some facing downsizing or elimination.The White House released a preliminary summary of the plan, noting that full details will be published at a later stage. Analysts estimate that, if fully implemented, the proposed measures could add trillions of dollars to the federal debt in the coming years.