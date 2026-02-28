403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Türkiye’s Havelsan Unveils Advanced Flight Simulator for Gokbey Helicopter
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s defense company Havelsan has finalized the development of the Goksim full-flight simulator, designed to train pilots on the Gokbey, the domestically produced general-purpose helicopter by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI).
The simulator is now operational and will support type conversion, emergency procedures, mission rehearsals, and maintenance training for TAI Gokbey pilots.
Mehmet Akif Nacar, Havelsan’s general manager, told Anadolu that the project has reached the delivery phase, with the first trainees set to be pilots from the Gendarmerie Aviation Command.
Havelsan has previously created simulators for helicopters such as the Atak, Seahawk, Black Hawk, and Cougar.
Nacar emphasized that Goksim runs entirely on domestically developed software, with Havelsan engineers designing the visual models, display systems, and image generators internally.
The team also built a customized database to provide accurate representations of real-world airports and their surrounding landscapes.
The simulator is now operational and will support type conversion, emergency procedures, mission rehearsals, and maintenance training for TAI Gokbey pilots.
Mehmet Akif Nacar, Havelsan’s general manager, told Anadolu that the project has reached the delivery phase, with the first trainees set to be pilots from the Gendarmerie Aviation Command.
Havelsan has previously created simulators for helicopters such as the Atak, Seahawk, Black Hawk, and Cougar.
Nacar emphasized that Goksim runs entirely on domestically developed software, with Havelsan engineers designing the visual models, display systems, and image generators internally.
The team also built a customized database to provide accurate representations of real-world airports and their surrounding landscapes.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment