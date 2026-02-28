403
Beloved Stork Yaren Returns to Fisherman’s Boat in Northwestern Türkiye
(MENAFN) Yaren, the renowned white stork celebrated for his heartwarming “friendship story” with fisherman Adem Yilmaz, has arrived in northwestern Türkiye for the 15th consecutive migration season, landing once again in Bursa.
The bird, a cherished symbol of Eskikaraagac Mahallesi along the shores of Lake Uluabat, perched on Yilmaz’s boat, recreating their iconic pose that has become a local tradition.
Nature and wildlife photographer Alper Tuydes captured the touching reunion.
Yaren shares his nest with his mate, Nazli, and their activities can be observed live around the clock through cameras streaming at yarenleylek.com.
When Yaren arrived on Feb. 24, Yilmaz said that many initially mistook him for Nazli, highlighting how difficult it can be to tell white storks apart.
"Yaren is the symbol of our village and very dear to me. He stays here for about six months. We bid him farewell at the end of August. During that time, they raise three to four chicks, help them fledge into the wild, and roughly 15 days later, Yaren and his mate depart," he said.
The fisherman added that the rising waters of Lake Uluabat are beneficial for Yaren and other birds. “Fish multiply, and the birds can fill their stomachs," he noted.
White storks can live up to 40 years, with a typical lifespan of 20 to 35 years in the wild, often longer in captivity.
Yaren’s remarkable connection with Yilmaz has drawn global attention over the years. The 24/7 live feed attracts viewers worldwide who follow the storks’ daily routines, nesting habits, and family moments in real time.
Eskikaraagac village, Yaren’s annual destination, is part of the European Stork Villages Network, supported by EuroNatur, a German conservation foundation established in 1987 that promotes cross-border protection of Europe’s wildlife and habitats.
