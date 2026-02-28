403
Kuwait Health Min. Reports No Cases, Maintains 24-Hour Vigil Amid Regional Tension
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 28 (KUNA) - Kuwait's Ministry of Health confirmed that, to date, no health cases related to the current developments have been reported or received, with ongoing 24-hour monitoring in place.
Spokesperson Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad affirmed Saturday that it remains in a state of continuous vigilance and high-level monitoring amid rapid regional developments.
He noted that emergency meetings were held under the chairmanship of Minister of Health Ahmad Al-Awadhi, with participation of Undersecretary Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi and senior sector and department leaders, to review emergency plans and enhance preparedness in line with the current situation.
Dr. Al-Sanad noted that the national health system, leveraging its accumulated expertise, is operating according to proactive plans that include securing and reinforcing strategic stocks of medicines, supplies, and medical equipment, reviewing supply chains, and ensuring the continuity of services across all hospitals and specialized centers.
Emergency and intensive care units are fully prepared, and medical and technical teams are ready to respond at the highest standards.
Emergency teams remain on continuous alert, coordinating directly with relevant government authorities to ensure role integration and rapid decision-making when necessary, he added.
Dr. Al-Sanad confirmed that, to date, no health cases related to the current developments have been reported or received, with ongoing 24-hour monitoring in place.
He reiterated that public health and safety remain a national priority, with all resources mobilized to ensure maximum protection and care, urging citizens to remain calm, rely on official sources, and avoid spreading rumors.
Earlier today, Kuwait's General Staff of the Army announced that air defense systems dealt with aerial missiles detected in Kuwaiti airspace in accordance with approved operational procedures and rules of engagement. (end)
