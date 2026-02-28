Holika Dahan 2026: When Is Holika Dahan? Know Correct Date, Time, Shubh Muhurat

Holika Dahan Muhurat: When is Holika Dahan in 2026? There's some confusion in the panchangs, but most astrologers are on the same page. They say the ritual will happen on the midnight of March 2-3

Every year, people celebrate Holika Dahan on the Purnima tithi of the Phalgun month. But this time, the tithi falls across two days, and there's also a lunar eclipse happening. This has created a lot of confusion about when to perform the ritual. Different panchangs are giving different dates. However, astrologers from Kashi and Ujjain are on the same page. Let's find out the correct date and shubh muhurat.

According to the panchang, the Phalgun Purnima tithi starts at 5:55 PM on Monday, March 2. It will last until 5:08 PM on Tuesday, March 3. Since the Purnima tithi is spread over two days, it's causing all the confusion about the Holika Dahan date.

Astrologer Pt. Nalin Sharma from Ujjain and Pt. Ganesh Mishra from Kashi have the answer. They say a lunar eclipse is happening on Tuesday, March 3. Its sutak kaal will start around 6 AM and last till evening. Performing Holika Dahan during an eclipse is not considered auspicious according to the shastras. That's why they recommend doing it on the midnight of March 2-3.

The panchang shows that Bhadra will start as soon as the Purnima tithi begins on March 2, at 5:55 PM. It will continue until 5:28 AM on Tuesday, March 3. People believe that doing any auspicious work during Bhadra is a bad idea. It is also believed that performing Holika Dahan during Bhadra brings bad luck to the country and the world.

Astrologers from both Ujjain and Kashi say that if a pure muhurat for Holika Dahan isn't available, you can perform the ritual during Bhadra's 'puchh kaal' (tail period). The Bhadra puchh kaal will be on the intervening night of March 2-3, from 12:50 AM to 2:32 AM. This is the most auspicious time to perform Holika Dahan. This gives us a window of 1 hour and 42 minutes for the ceremony.

DisclaimerThe information in this article is based on religious texts, scholars, and astrologers. We are only a medium to bring this information to you. Users should consider this information for reference purposes only.