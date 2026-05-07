Ex-CJI Chandrachud To Mediate Between Sunjay Kapur's Mother Rani And Wife Priya Kapur In Trust Dispute Case

MENAFN - Live Mint) Taking a cue from the Supreme Court suggestion, late industrialist Sunjay Kapur's mother Rani and his wife Priya have agreed for mediation in their family trust dispute case. For mediation, the Supreme Court today, May 7, asked former Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud to help the two parties settle the dispute over the family trust.

A Supreme Court bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and Ujjal Bhuyan asked the parties to participate in the mediation proceedings with an open mind after they gave their mutual consent. The Supreme Court said they may not make any statements in the public and may not go on social media about the dispute.

“It is a family dispute. Let it be confined among the family only. It should not be a source of entertainment,” the court said.

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“We make it clear that this mediation is confined only so far as the family members are concerned. We make one request to all parties before us that they may not make any statement in public and may not go on social media. This being a family affair, the endeavor on their part should be to get the disputes resolved at the earliest and put an end to the entire matter. We firmly believe that all parties should participate in the mediation proceedings with an open mind. It will be in the interest of one and all if they are able to resolve the entire matter before the ld. Mediator. Otherwise, this is going to be a long drawn litigation,” it said, Live Law reported.

Acknowledging that both the parties had agreed for a mediation in the dispute over the family trust, the court appointed DY Chandrachud as their mediator. The bench said,“Today, all the counsel appearing for the respective parties have very graciously agreed to go for mediation. In such circumstances referred to above, we appoint DY Chandrachud, former Chief Justice of India, to act as a mediator.”

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"We shall await for a preliminary report from the mediator and thereafter proceed further with the matter," the bench said and posted the matter for August.

'You are 80, it's not an age to fight'

Earlier, the court had told the late industrialist's mother Rani that her age was not suitable to fight a legal battle.

The Supreme Court remarked,“Why are you all fighting? You are 80. This is not the age for your client to fight. Go for mediation once and for all, from A to Z. Otherwise, this is a waste.”

“It will be in the interest of all the parties concerned if they go for a mediation and try to resolve the disputes peacefully and equitably... We shall, if necessary, hear the matter on merits; however, first, we should make an attempt to convince the parties to go for mediation.”