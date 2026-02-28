Azerbaijan Judoka Ömər Rəcəbli Reaches Tashkent Grand Slam Final

Azerbaijan Judoka Ömər Rəcəbli Reaches Tashkent Grand Slam Final
AzerNEWS reports that Ömər Rəcəbli (81 kg) has successfully progressed to the final round of the competition.
Meanwhile, Kamran Süleymanov (73 kg), Fidan Əlizadə (63 kg), and Südabə Ağayeva (70 kg) were eliminated today, ending their chances of claiming a medal.
The“Grand Slam” tournament is scheduled to conclude on March 1. Yesterday, Əhməd Yusifov captured the gold medal, while Balabəy Ağayev (both in the 60 kg category) secured silver.
Azerbaijan's judokas continue to demonstrate their strength and resilience, aiming to bring more medals home from Tashkent.
