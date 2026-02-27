Russian Agent Setting Fire To Ukrzaliznytsia Facilities Caught In Cherkasy Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the SSU's Cherkasy Regional Office on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

Investigators established that the 23-year-old internally displaced person from Mykolaiv, who has lived in the Cherkasy region since 2023, came to the enemy's attention while seeking easy money on Telegram channels and agreed to“work” for them.

“The perpetrator set fire to facilities of the regional branch of Ukrzaliznytsia on the orders of the Russians. Among his targets were relay and battery cabinets that provide power to railway lines... In this way, the enemy hoped to disrupt the transportation of weapons and equipment for the Armed Forces of Ukraine to the front line,” the SSU said.

To provide“reports,” the man filmed all his actions on his phone and sent the videos to his Russian handler via messenger.

SSU investigators have charged him under Part 2 of Article 28 and Part 2 of Article 113 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (sabotage committed by prior conspiracy of a group of persons under martial law).

The suspect remains in custody without the right to bail. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the SSU continues to document increased activity by Russian intelligence in recruiting Ukrainians.

Photo: SSU