Saudi Arabia Condemns Iranian Attacks On UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Jordan
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- Saudi Arabia strongly condemned what it described as a "blatant Iranian aggression" and a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and Jordan.
In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Kingdom affirmed its full solidarity with the sisterly states and its support for all measures they undertake, stressing its readiness to provide all available capabilities to back them.
Saudi Arabia warned of the grave consequences of continued violations of state sovereignty and breaches of international law principles.
The Kingdom also called on the international community to condemn these "heinous attacks" and to take firm measures to confront Iranian violations that undermine the security and stability of the region. (end)
