403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Declares War on Iran
(MENAFN) As blasts were reported across Tehran and Israel confirmed it had carried out what it described as "preemptive" strikes, US President Donald Trump announced that American forces had initiated extensive military action inside Iran.
In a recorded message shared on his Truth Social platform, Trump stated: “A short time ago, the United States military began major combat operations in Iran. Our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime,” Trump said in a video posted on his Truth Social account.
He argued that Tehran’s conduct posed a direct danger to American interests and personnel worldwide. “Its menacing activities directly endanger the United States, our troops, our bases overseas, and our allies throughout the world,” he added.
The president outlined an aggressive military objective focused on dismantling Iran’s weapons capabilities. He pledged to target the country’s missile arsenal and infrastructure, while also moving against its naval forces, again emphasizing that Iran would not be permitted to develop nuclear arms.
“We are going to destroy their missiles and raze their missile industry to the ground. It will be totally, again, obliterated,” Trump said.
He further stated that Washington would act to curb armed groups aligned with Tehran across the region. “We're going to ensure that the region's terrorist proxies can no longer destabilize the region or the world and attack our forces and no longer use their IEDs or roadside bombs, as they are sometimes called, to so gravely wound and kill thousands and thousands of people, including many Americans,” Trump added, stressing that they will ensure that Iran does not obtain a nuclear weapon.
Referencing past incidents involving American casualties, Trump cited events such as the 1979 takeover of the US Embassy in Tehran, the 1983 bombing of the Marine barracks in Beirut that resulted in 241 American deaths, and the 2000 attack on the USS Cole. “Iranian forces killed and maimed hundreds of American service members in Iraq.”
In a recorded message shared on his Truth Social platform, Trump stated: “A short time ago, the United States military began major combat operations in Iran. Our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime,” Trump said in a video posted on his Truth Social account.
He argued that Tehran’s conduct posed a direct danger to American interests and personnel worldwide. “Its menacing activities directly endanger the United States, our troops, our bases overseas, and our allies throughout the world,” he added.
The president outlined an aggressive military objective focused on dismantling Iran’s weapons capabilities. He pledged to target the country’s missile arsenal and infrastructure, while also moving against its naval forces, again emphasizing that Iran would not be permitted to develop nuclear arms.
“We are going to destroy their missiles and raze their missile industry to the ground. It will be totally, again, obliterated,” Trump said.
He further stated that Washington would act to curb armed groups aligned with Tehran across the region. “We're going to ensure that the region's terrorist proxies can no longer destabilize the region or the world and attack our forces and no longer use their IEDs or roadside bombs, as they are sometimes called, to so gravely wound and kill thousands and thousands of people, including many Americans,” Trump added, stressing that they will ensure that Iran does not obtain a nuclear weapon.
Referencing past incidents involving American casualties, Trump cited events such as the 1979 takeover of the US Embassy in Tehran, the 1983 bombing of the Marine barracks in Beirut that resulted in 241 American deaths, and the 2000 attack on the USS Cole. “Iranian forces killed and maimed hundreds of American service members in Iraq.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment