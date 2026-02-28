403
Trump Floats Idea of “Friendly Takeover” Amid Cuba Talks
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump on Friday raised the possibility that the United States could pursue what he described as a “friendly takeover” of Cuba, suggesting ongoing discussions between the two governments.
Speaking to reporters prior to departing for Texas, Trump indicated that Cuban authorities are currently engaged in dialogue with Washington. "The Cuban government is talking with us, and they're in a big deal of trouble," Trump told the reporters before leaving for a trip to the state of Texas.
He portrayed Cuba as facing severe economic distress, emphasizing a lack of financial and material resources. "They have no anything right now, but they're talking with us, and maybe we'll have a friendly takeover of Cuba. We could very well end up having a friendly takeover of Cuba."
Trump characterized the country’s overall condition as deteriorating. He described Cuba as "very badly failing."
Reflecting on longstanding US discourse regarding the island nation, he added: "Since I was a little boy, I've been hearing about Cuba, and everybody wanting it to change. I could see that happening," he said.
The president also reaffirmed that Secretary of State Marco Rubio is leading the diplomatic engagement with Havana.
"You know, they have no money, they have no oil, they have no food, and it's really right now a nation in deep trouble, and they want our help," Trump said.
