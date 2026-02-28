403
US Labels Iran as State Sponsor of Wrongful Detention
(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced Friday that Washington has officially designated Iran as a state sponsor of wrongful detention, intensifying pressure on Tehran over the imprisonment of American citizens.
In a formal statement, Rubio called on Iranian authorities to end the practice of detaining foreign nationals for political leverage. "The Iranian regime must stop taking hostages and release all Americans unjustly detained in Iran, steps that could end this designation and associated actions," Rubio said in a statement.
He pointed to historical precedent, asserting that the pattern of detentions dates back to the aftermath of Iran’s 1979 revolution. According to Rubio, when the Iranian regime seized power 47 years ago, Ayatollah Khomeini consolidated his control of power by endorsing the hostage taking of US Embassy staff.
Emphasizing the continuity of the issue, Rubio argued that the detention of foreign nationals has remained a recurring tactic. "For decades, Iran has continued to cruelly detain innocent Americans, as well as citizens of other nations, to use as political leverage against other states. This abhorrent practice must end," he added.
The secretary of state also issued a strong travel warning, advising US citizens against entering Iran under any circumstances. Rubio cautioned that no American should travel to Iran "for any reason."
"We reiterate our call for Americans who are currently in Iran to leave immediately," he added.
Separately, earlier in the day, the State Department authorized the voluntary departure of non-essential US government employees and their family members from Israel, citing unspecified "safety risks."
