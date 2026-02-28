Oman Suspends Flights To And From Baghdad Amid US, Israeli Strikes On Iran

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) [Editor's note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog as

Oman Air announced on social media that, due to regional instability following US and Israeli strikes, flights to and from Baghdad have been temporarily suspended.

The airline added that its remaining destinations continue to operate as scheduled, and if rerouting becomes necessary, flights will be redirected along routes completely clear of conflict zones to prioritise safety.

Passengers were advised to check their flight status on the website before heading to the airport.

Oman Air also emphasized that the safety of its guests and crew remains its top priority and thanked travellers for their understanding and cooperation.

Meanwhile, some FlyDubai flights have been affected by the temporary closure of Iraqi, Iranian, and Israeli airspace.

In a statement to Khaleej Times, the airline said it is working to minimize disruptions, with impacted flights being rerouted, returning to stand, or canceled.

“This is a developing situation which we are monitoring closely, while adjusting our flight schedule accordingly,” said a spokesperson.“The safety of our passengers and crew remains our top priority. We are in direct contact with passengers whose travel plans have been affected.”



