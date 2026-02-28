403
Kazakhstan Honors Serbian Leader for Boosting Bilateral Relations
(MENAFN) Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan, on Friday awarded his Serbian counterpart, Aleksandar Vucic, the country’s highest state decoration, the Order of the Golden Eagle, recognizing his “significant contribution to strengthening ties between the two countries.”
The ceremony followed bilateral talks in Astana, and developments in artificial intelligence, according to the Kazakh presidential press service Akorda.
Tokayev described Serbia as a “very important strategic partner in Europe” and emphasized joint efforts in economic, humanitarian, and cultural cooperation. “A direct flight between Astana and Belgrade has been launched, and our trade relations are developing very successfully. More than 60 Serbian companies are successfully operating in Kazakhstan. We share common approaches to key international issues,” he said.
In response, Vucic expressed gratitude for the hospitality and highlighted the strategic nature of the relationship. “I am confident that our friendship will reach a new level through strengthened cooperation in artificial intelligence, information technology and energy. I look forward to welcoming you to Serbia in the near future,” he added.
