Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Israeli Occupation Closes Airspace To Civilian Flights


2026-02-28 03:31:01
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation announced Saturday the closure of airspace over the occupied territories to civilian flights following the launch of joint military operations with the United States against Iran.
Israeli occupation's public radio quoted Transportation Minister Miri Regev as saying the decision was taken "in light of the security developments," urging the public not to head to airports until further notice. (pickup previous)
