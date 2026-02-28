CUKTECH 25SE Power Bank Makes Its Powerful Debut In Malaysia, Setting A New Benchmark For High-Capacity Fast Charging

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Feb. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CUKTECH, a leading innovator in intelligent charging solutions, today announced the official launch of its highly anticipated CUKTECH 25SE Power Bank in the Malaysian market. Officially available starting 26 February 2026, this new offering combines an impressive 120W output with a massive 25,000mAh capacity*, and is now available at an exclusive launch price of RM124, setting a new benchmark for value in Malaysia's high-capacity fast charging segment.









Positioned as the "value king of high-capacity fast-charging power banks," the CUKTECH 25SE perfectly addresses Malaysia's growing need for efficient and reliable power solutions. Its core strength lies in the substantial 25,000mAh capacity. On a full charge, it can power up a smartphone over four times or provide a full additional charge for a thin-and-light laptop, making it the ideal companion for long-distance travel, dormitory power outages, extended library sessions, and various other scenarios.

Understanding that Malaysian users typically own devices from multiple brands, the CUKTECH 25SE incorporates Adaptive Fast Charging (ADC) technology. It offers broad compatibility with major fast-charging protocols, including Xiaomi's 120W HyperCharge, as well as PD 100W, and PPS 100W. Whether rapidly topping up a smartphone or powering high-demand devices like laptops or even drone batteries, it effortlessly meets the needs of diverse scenarios, from daily commutes to outdoor photography.

Designed with user convenience in mind, the CUKTECH 25SE features a built-in 6A Cable. This integrated cable supports up to 120W output and 100W input, effectively eliminating the common hassle of carrying and managing separate charging cables.

CUKTECH is dedicated to providing global consumers with high-quality, cost-effective intelligent charging solutions. Always prioritizing user needs, the company continues to expand its product portfolio. CUKTECH firmly believes that premium technology shouldn't be a luxury, but an everyday essential accessible to every user in Malaysia.

To celebrate the new product launch and in conjunction with the upcoming 3.3 Mega Sales, the CUKTECH 25SE Power Bank is now officially available for purchase on CUKTECH's official stores on Shopee and Lazada in Malaysia. For users seeking both quality and performance, this is the perfect time to acquire this versatile and powerful mobile power solution.

*25,000mAh refers to the cell capacity

