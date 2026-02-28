Rashmika-Vijay To Virat-Anushka: 5 Celebrity Couples Who Kept Their Love Hidden Until Marriage

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda, Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, and other celebrities kept their relationships private, revealing them only on their wedding day, delighting fans with intimate and heartfelt celebrations.

In today's social media‐driven world, some celebrity couples prefer keeping their relationships private, only revealing them when they get married. This approach allows them to enjoy their love away from media scrutiny, build a stronger bond, and make the wedding day a genuine, heartfelt celebration.

Tollywood stars Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda kept their romance largely hidden from fans for years. They publicly confirmed their relationship just days before their 2026 wedding, delighting fans and making their grand ceremony an unforgettable surprise, while maintaining privacy during their courtship.

Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal kept their love life mostly out of public view. Their December 2021 wedding in Rajasthan surprised fans with its intimate charm, highlighting the couple's choice to prioritize privacy and enjoy their journey together away from media attention.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra quietly dated for years without disclosing much publicly. Their wedding in Jaisalmer, February 2023, came as a joyful surprise. By keeping their relationship private, they ensured their celebration was personal, heartfelt, and memorable for both family and fans.

Cricket superstar Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma opted for a private wedding in Tuscany, Italy, in 2017. With only close family in attendance and no pre-wedding media leaks, their discreet approach kept fans guessing and made the announcement a delightful and intimate surprise.

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar married quietly during the COVID‐19 pandemic in 2021. They shared news only after the ceremony, keeping it low-key. This approach protected their personal moment, allowing them to enjoy their special day privately and avoid the spotlight during uncertain times.