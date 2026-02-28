Spiritual Influencer Earns ₹66 Crore By Selling 'Wish Candles' To Attract Wealth, Bring Back Ex-Partner Gets Arrested

MENAFN - Live Mint) Young people in China spent large amounts of money on“wish candles” sold by social media influencer Li Zhuofan. Li became popular after appearing on a Russian reality show, where she claimed to have psychic powers.

Li later returned to China and started selling handmade candles decorated with crystals and flowers. She claimed those candles could improve careers, increase wealth or even bring back an ex-partner.

The candles were expensive, starting at 2,888 yuan (over ₹38,000. Some even cost up to 7,888 yuan (over ₹1 lakh). She also sold online fortune-telling courses and posted videos to strengthen her psychic image, according to the South China Morning Post.

One customer paid 5,888 yuan (more than ₹77,000) to attract more business. But, nothing happened. The matter was reported to the police.

According to local reports, Li was arrested for fraud. Prosecutors claim she earned over 50 million yuan (nearly ₹66 crore) through these sales. If convicted, she could face more than 10 years in prison under Chinese law.

Meanwhile, even after the fraud case became public, posts and shopping links for wish candles continued to spread on Chinese social media. Some users even shared personal stories.

One person claimed that, after lighting a“love candle”, her ex-boyfriend started contacting her again. Others advised buyers to observe how long the candle burns and how the flame moves. They claim it may reveal if a partner is cheating.

The wish candle trend is part of a larger rise in China's“metaphysical economy”, according to SCMP. It includes crystals, tarot readings and other spiritual products.

These items are being marketed to young people who feel stressed and pressured. Sellers use live streaming, social media and AI tools to attract more customers.

Metaphysical economy in India

India's“metaphysical economy” is growing very fast. It was valued at around $58.6 billion ( ₹5.33 lakh crore) in 2024 and is expected to reach nearly $151.9 billion ( ₹13.83 lakh crore) by 2034, according to Inc42. This sector is growing at 10% annually, faster than India's overall GDP growth.

One major reason is digital transformation. Many startups now offer e-darshan, e-puja and online astrology services. Platforms like VAMA and Sri Mandir have attracted lakhs of users through apps and online services.

Young people are also driving this growth. About 70% of spiritual tech revenue now comes from the 25–35 age group, according to Inc42. Gen Z and Millennials now prefer convenient, personalised ways to stay connected to their culture.

Government support has also helped. Schemes like PRASHAD and Swadesh Darshan have invested ₹1,726.74 crore in improving pilgrimage sites.

On Shark Tank India this year, spiritual wearables brand Japam bagged ₹1.5 crore for a 1% equity stake. The deal, led by Namita Thapar and Varun Alagh, valued the company at ₹150 crore.