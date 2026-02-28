Azerbaijan's AZAL Diverts Flights Following Iranian Airspace Lockdown

The J2-011 flight from Baku to Dubai and the J2-1091 flight from Baku to Jeddah were both diverted back to the capital.

According to the airline's press service, the Baku-Dubai flight successfully landed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport at 10:47 (GMT+4), while the Jeddah flight is expected to arrive shortly.

AZAL announced that it continues to closely monitor the situation in the Middle East and is taking all necessary measures to ensure passenger safety. Travelers will be promptly informed of any changes to flight schedules, and further information can be obtained by contacting the airline via.