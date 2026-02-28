Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan's AZAL Diverts Flights Following Iranian Airspace Lockdown

Azerbaijan's AZAL Diverts Flights Following Iranian Airspace Lockdown


2026-02-28 03:03:18
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) has been forced to return flights to Baku after Iran closed its airspace, Trend reports via the company's press service.

The J2-011 flight from Baku to Dubai and the J2-1091 flight from Baku to Jeddah were both diverted back to the capital.

According to the airline's press service, the Baku-Dubai flight successfully landed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport at 10:47 (GMT+4), while the Jeddah flight is expected to arrive shortly.

AZAL announced that it continues to closely monitor the situation in the Middle East and is taking all necessary measures to ensure passenger safety. Travelers will be promptly informed of any changes to flight schedules, and further information can be obtained by contacting the airline via.

MENAFN28022026000187011040ID1110801720



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search