403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Chancellor Merz Questions NATO’s Long-Term Cohesion
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz cautioned on Friday that the unity currently defining NATO may not remain intact over the coming decade.
Addressing supporters at a Christian Democratic Union gathering in Volkmarsen, in the state of Hesse, Merz expressed uncertainty about the alliance’s long-term structure. “I am not sure that we will still have NATO in this way in five or 10 years,” he said during the CDU event.
He underscored that defending Germany’s national interests also involves preserving the achievements the alliance has built over its 75-year history. Looking back at last year’s snap elections, Merz emphasized that decisions concerning military expenditure played a pivotal role.
“If we had not followed this path, the last NATO summit in The Hague would probably have been the final summit conducted in this way,” he said, referencing repeated cautions from the United States.
Quoting the American position, he added: “We are not ready to permanently guarantee your security while you trade worldwide, buying cheap Russian gas and affordable intermediate products from China.”
Merz also revealed plans for talks with US President Donald Trump in Washington. “I will again tell Trump that the hand will continue to be extended. I want NATO to remain, as always, this Western alliance with America and Europe,” he said.
Turning to the conflict in Ukraine, Merz characterized it as a broader challenge to the continent’s stability. He described the war as “not just a war against Ukraine’s territorial integrity. This is a war against Europe’s entire political order,” he said. “That is why he (Russian President Vladimir Putin) is waging war against Ukraine.”
For the time being, Merz dismissed the prospect of renewed diplomatic outreach to Moscow, stating: “At least when we meet, the weapons must be silent.”
Addressing supporters at a Christian Democratic Union gathering in Volkmarsen, in the state of Hesse, Merz expressed uncertainty about the alliance’s long-term structure. “I am not sure that we will still have NATO in this way in five or 10 years,” he said during the CDU event.
He underscored that defending Germany’s national interests also involves preserving the achievements the alliance has built over its 75-year history. Looking back at last year’s snap elections, Merz emphasized that decisions concerning military expenditure played a pivotal role.
“If we had not followed this path, the last NATO summit in The Hague would probably have been the final summit conducted in this way,” he said, referencing repeated cautions from the United States.
Quoting the American position, he added: “We are not ready to permanently guarantee your security while you trade worldwide, buying cheap Russian gas and affordable intermediate products from China.”
Merz also revealed plans for talks with US President Donald Trump in Washington. “I will again tell Trump that the hand will continue to be extended. I want NATO to remain, as always, this Western alliance with America and Europe,” he said.
Turning to the conflict in Ukraine, Merz characterized it as a broader challenge to the continent’s stability. He described the war as “not just a war against Ukraine’s territorial integrity. This is a war against Europe’s entire political order,” he said. “That is why he (Russian President Vladimir Putin) is waging war against Ukraine.”
For the time being, Merz dismissed the prospect of renewed diplomatic outreach to Moscow, stating: “At least when we meet, the weapons must be silent.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment