Global Central Banks Set for Defining March Decisions
(MENAFN) Global central banks are converging on a critical juncture this March, navigating a volatile mix of geopolitical pressures, inflation battles, and labor market uncertainty as financial markets brace for decisions that will define the economic landscape through year-end.
A divergence in monetary policy is poised to play out across continents, with some institutions poised to cut while others stand firm — leaving investors parsing every word of official guidance for clues on what comes next.
The Federal Reserve, widely expected to hold its policy rate steady at its March 18 meeting, remains the focal point for global markets. Attention will center on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's forward guidance, with a June rate cut now emerging as the most probable next move. The leadership transition — Powell is set to step down in May — adds another layer of uncertainty, with succession expectations already feeding into broader market sentiment. January's moderate employment figures offered the Fed modest breathing room to sharpen its focus on inflation, though both price and labor market risks continue to complicate its easing path. February's inflation and employment data are expected to prove pivotal in refining future projections.
Across the border, the Bank of Canada is also forecast to hold its policy rate at 2.52% on March 18, moving in lockstep with the Fed amid shared macroeconomic pressures.
In Europe, the European Central Bank is set to keep its policy rate unchanged on March 19. The eurozone's annual inflation eased to 1.7% in January — within estimates and down from the prior period — placing it in close proximity to the ECB's medium-term target. Despite the relative price stability, the ECB is widely anticipated to forgo rate cuts entirely throughout the year, even as the bank flags an expected uptick in regional spending, particularly in defense.
The Bank of England, by contrast, is expected to break from the pack with a 25-basis-point cut to 3.5% on March 19. The BoE held rates steady in February, noting that while the risk of prolonged inflation continued to recede, residual price pressures tied to weakening demand and a softening labor market had not fully dissipated. The UK's January inflation print of 3% was enough to push money markets to price in an 80% probability of a cut — building on the 100 basis points in reductions already delivered last year.
Elsewhere in Europe, investors will closely track decisions from the Swiss National Bank, Hungary's Magyar Nemzeti Bank, Sweden's Riksbank, Norway's Norges Bank, the National Bank of Poland, and the Central Bank of Russia.
Turning to Asia, the Bank of Japan is forecast to hold its policy rate at 0.75% on March 19, following January's decision to maintain current levels. The BoJ flagged a broad set of risks to its economic outlook, citing global activity, trade-driven price volatility, corporate wage and price-setting behavior, and foreign exchange movements as key variables under watch. The bank has also nudged its consumer price index estimate for fiscal 2026 upward — from 1.8% to 1.9% — signaling a cautiously hawkish undertone even as it holds steady.
