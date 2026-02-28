403
Saudi, Afghan Fms Discuss Regional Stability
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Feb 28 (KUNA)-- Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a phone call late Friday from Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, discussing regional developments.
In a statement by Saudi Foreign Ministry, the two ministers reviewed recent regional developments and discussed steps that could help reduce tensions and contribute to security and stability in the region. (end)
