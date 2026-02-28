Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Saudi, Afghan Fms Discuss Regional Stability


2026-02-28 02:30:45
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Feb 28 (KUNA)-- Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a phone call late Friday from Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, discussing regional developments.
In a statement by Saudi Foreign Ministry, the two ministers reviewed recent regional developments and discussed steps that could help reduce tensions and contribute to security and stability in the region. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

