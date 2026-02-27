State Budget 41 Pc Higher Than Previous Govt's Final Budget, Says Rajasthan CM

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Feb 27 (IANS) Reacting to the discussion on the Finance and Appropriation Bill in the Rajasthan Assembly on Friday, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said that the state's economy is progressing rapidly due to public welfare policies and major economic reforms undertaken by his government.

He emphasised that the state government's approach is focused on solutions and development rather than confrontation.

The Chief Minister said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajasthan is moving steadily toward becoming a developed state through innovation, reforms, and continuous efforts.

He added that Rajasthan is playing a significant role as a growth engine in achieving the vision of a developed India by 2047.

Chief Minister Sharma said that Rajasthan's per capita income is projected to reach Rs 2,02,349 in 2026-27 -- crossing Rs 2 lakh for the first time -- marking an increase of nearly 21.15 per cent from Rs 1,67,027 in 2023-24.

He added that progress is visible across industry, agriculture, and the service sector.

The total state budget for 2026-27 stands at Rs 6,10,956 crore, about 41 per cent higher than that in 2023-24.

The Chief Minister said the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) is estimated to reach Rs 21,52,100 crore in 2026-27, reflecting an increase of more than 41 per cent compared to 2023-24.

He noted that while the previous Congress-led state government recorded a GSDP increase of Rs 6,10,544 crore over five years, the present BJP government in the state has projected an increase of more than Rs 6.3 lakh crore within just two years.

The average growth rate has risen from 10.92 per cent under the previous Congress government to 12.25 per cent now under the current BJP government in Rajasthan, he said.

"At constant prices, the growth rate has increased from 5.3 per cent to 8.7 per cent. Revenue receipts for 2026-27 are estimated at Rs 3,25,740 crore, reflecting a 14.08 per cent rise over last year and nearly 60 per cent higher than the final year of the previous Congress-led state government."

Chief Minister Sharma highlighted that the state government recorded the highest-ever capital expenditure of Rs 30,700 crore in 2024-25.

"For 2026-27, Rs 53,978 crore has been earmarked for infrastructure -- more than double the Rs 26,646 crore allocated in 2023-24. Total capital expenditure is expected to exceed Rs 1 lakh crore. The fiscal deficit for 2026-27 has been limited to 3.69 per cent, compared to 4.31 per cent in 2023-24," the Chief Minister said.

"The three-year average fiscal deficit under the current BJP government stands at 3.94 per cent, lower than the previous Congress government's five-year average of 4.34 per cent. The debt-GSDP ratio is projected at 36.8 per cent, compared to the earlier average of 37.83 per cent. The agriculture budget for 2026-27 has been set at Rs 1,19,408 crore; 34 per cent higher than the Rs 89,190 crore allocation in 2023-24."

The Chief Minister said that nearly Rs 11,000 crore has been transferred directly to farmers' bank accounts over the past two years under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi and Mukhyamantri Kisan Samman Nidhi schemes.

He claimed that compared to the previous Congress government's five-year tenure, more farmers have benefited in areas such as fencing, farm ponds, solar lamp installations, and shade nets.

Chief Minister Sharma also said that the Ram Jal Setu Link Project is progressing under the Prime Minister's guidance and will significantly transform water availability in the Shekhawati region by linking with the Yamuna river system.