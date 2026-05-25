Uzbek President Honors Graduating Students Nationwide

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). Schools across Uzbekistan held“Last Bell” ceremonies on Monday as nearly 472,000 students graduated from secondary education and prepared to enter adulthood, Trend reports via the press service of the president.

In an address to graduates, teachers and parents, the president described young people as the driving force behind the“New Uzbekistan” and said the country was committed to creating opportunities for every student to succeed.

More than 11,000 students graduated this year with gold and silver medals for academic achievement, marking a record high. The president said these students would serve as examples for their peers and contribute to the country's future development.

He emphasized the growing importance of practical skills in a rapidly changing labor market, saying employers increasingly value knowledge, qualifications and results over formal diplomas alone.

The speech encouraged graduates to master at least one foreign language and one modern profession, particularly in technology-related fields such as artificial intelligence.

Uzbekistan currently has 207 universities and 643 technical colleges capable of training young specialists, the address said. Authorities also highlighted the increasing number of students being admitted to leading foreign universities before completing school.

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