US Secretary Of State Congratulates Jordan On 80Th Independence Anniversary

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

New York, May 25 (Petra) – US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday congratulated His Majesty King Abdullah II and the Jordanian people on the 80th anniversary of Jordan's independence on behalf of the United States.

In a press statement issued in his name, Rubio said that "the relationship between the United States and Jordan is fundamentally rooted in our shared commitment to a Middle East marked by peace, prosperity, and security." He added, "We deeply value the pivotal role Jordan plays in advancing our shared priorities in the region." The US Secretary of State also said, "As you celebrate Jordan's national day, the United States wishes the Jordanian people continued prosperity under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II. We also look forward to continuing our strong partnership that has spanned for decades." //Petra// MF