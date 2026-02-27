Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Thomas Jeffries

Thomas Jeffries


2026-02-27 12:03:02
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Senior Lecturer in Microbiology, Western Sydney University
Profile Articles Activity

Dr Jeffries is a Senior Lecturer in Microbiology at Western Sydney University. His research focuses on the ecology of the microbiome in diverse habitats, molecular microbiology, and the intersection between microbiology and history. He has published over 60 peer reviewed publications, been cited over 600 times, is the branch secretary of the Australian Society for Microbiology and is a Senior Editor at Letters in Applied Microbiology.

Experience
  • –present Senior Lecturer in Microbiology, Western Sydney University
Education
  • Flinders University, PhD

The Conversation

MENAFN27022026000199003603ID1110797209



The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search