Thomas Jeffries
- Senior Lecturer in Microbiology, Western Sydney University
Dr Jeffries is a Senior Lecturer in Microbiology at Western Sydney University. His research focuses on the ecology of the microbiome in diverse habitats, molecular microbiology, and the intersection between microbiology and history. He has published over 60 peer reviewed publications, been cited over 600 times, is the branch secretary of the Australian Society for Microbiology and is a Senior Editor at Letters in Applied Microbiology.Experience
- –present Senior Lecturer in Microbiology, Western Sydney University
- Flinders University, PhD
