War Update: 120 Combat Clashes Since Dawn, AFU Have Success In Northern Slobozhanshchyna And Kursk Sectors

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Facebook reported this on Facebook at 16:00 on Thursday, February 26, as cited by Ukrinform.

Russian forces carried out artillery strikes on Khrinivka, Budo-Vorobiivska, and Mykhalchyna-Sloboda in the Chernihiv region; Neskuchne, Tovstodubove, Rohizne, Khodyn, Volfyne, Bachivsk, Iskryskivshchyna, Kucherivka, Brusky, Kysla Dubyna, and Sloboda in the Sumy region.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, Russian forces conducted one attack, carried out three airstrikes dropping eight guided aerial bombs, and fired 54 artillery strikes, including three using multiple launch rocket systems. Ukrainian units conducted active operations and achieved some tactical success.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the enemy attacked 12 times near Starytsia, Pishchane, Nesterne, Chuhunivka, and toward Zelene and Okhrimivka; two clashes are ongoing.

In the Kupiansk sector, Russian forces attacked four times near Kruhliakivka and toward Kurylivka, Bohuslavka, and Novoplatonivka.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled ten enemy attacks near Novoselivka and toward Chervonyi Stav, Novoiehorivka, Drobysheve, Stavky, and Lyman, with one clash still underway.

In the Sloviansk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven enemy attempts near Yampil, Zakitne, and toward Rai-Oleksandrivka.

“Kill zone” reaches 20 kilometers from line of contact in south, says Voloshyn

In the Kramatorsk sector, Russian forces conducted one attack near Orikhovo-Vasylivka.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the enemy carried out 15 offensive actions near Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, and toward Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Berestok, Stepankivka, Sofiivka, and Novoplatonivka; one attack is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian troops made 36 attempts to push back Ukrainian defenders near Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Udachne, Muravka, Filiia, and toward Bilytske, Shevchenko, Hryshyne, Serhiivka, and Novopidhorodnie, with four attacks still underway.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, Russian invaders attacked seven times near Ternove, Zlahoda, and toward Verbove and Vyshneve. Airstrikes hit Ivanivka, Oleksandrohrad, Malomykhailivka, and Pysantsi.

In the Huliaipole sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 25 attacks near Huliaipole and toward Zaliznychne, Staroukrainka, Hirke, Varvarivka, Olenokostiantynivka, Sviatopetrivka, and Charivne, with one attack ongoing. Russian aircraft also struck Verkhnia Tersa, Tersianka, Zelene, Shevchenkivske, Vozdvyzhivka, Dolynka, and Kopani.

Ukrainian forces hit two Russian radars in Dzhankoi

No enemy offensives were recorded in the Orikhiv and Prydniprovske sectors.

No significant changes in other sectors have been reported.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Minkivka, Riznykivka, Yampil, and Zakitne remain under Ukrainian control despite Russian claims of capture.

Photo: General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces