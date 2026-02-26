403
Indian Banking Platform S45 Picks Agency For Strategic Comms
(MENAFN- PRovoke) MUMBAI - Capital markets-focused strategic communications consultancy Branding Edge has been appointed as the official strategic communications and media partner for S45, an AI-native investment banking platform.
The mandate will focus on building S45's long-term positioning at the intersection of capital markets, technology, and institutional trust, as the platform introduces an AI-led operating system aimed at modernising how Indian companies approach IPO readiness, execution, and investor engagement, it said in a statement.
Branding Edge will support S45 across key communication pillars, including brand narrative development, founder positioning, financial media strategy, corporate reputation, thought leadership, and stakeholder messaging - as the platform expands its visibility among issuers, bankers, investors, and the broader capital market ecosystem.
S45 is designed to replace fragmented legacy workflows - traditionally dependent on spreadsheets, manual disclosures, and disconnected demand tracking - with a unified, real-time execution framework powered by intelligence, automation, and governance.
“Our goal at S45 is to modernise investment banking execution through a real-time operating system that brings transparency, speed, and decision intelligence to the IPO lifecycle. Branding Edge brings deep capital market experience and a strong understanding of how credibility is built with issuers, investors, and the financial media. We look forward to building S45's narrative with a partner that understands both markets and modern storytelling," said Deepank Bhandari, Founder at S45.
Speaking on the partnership, Rahul Tekwani, managing partner, Branding Edge, said:“S45 is not just a new product, it is a category shift. What excites us is that the platform is building the missing operating layer of India's capital markets. At Branding Edge, we partner with leadership teams navigating high-stakes moments, and S45 is entering one of the most consequential moments of the decade - where IPO execution must evolve as quickly as India's growth. We are proud to support this journey.”
With this partnership, Branding Edge continues to strengthen its position as a specialist strategic communications firm for IPO readiness, investor narrative building, and capital market reputation management, working closely with founders, promoters, and leadership teams shaping India's next generation of market stories.
