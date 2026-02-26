Assam Cabinet Approves Fast-Track Court For Trial In Zubeen Garg Death Case

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Feb 26 (IANS) The Assam Cabinet on Thursday decided to constitute a dedicated fast-track sessions court for the day-to-day trial of the case related to the demise of popular singer Zubeen Garg, citing the sensitivity of the matter and its wider implications.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at Lok Sewa Bhawan.

The Cabinet approved the constitution of a dedicated sessions court under the provisions of Section 346(1) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, to ensure expeditious disposal of the case.

Speaking to reporters here, Sarma said the state government will move the Gauhati High Court and submit an application to the Chief Justice seeking approval for the establishment of the fast-track court.

He said the move is aimed at facilitating continuous and focused hearings, avoiding procedural delays and ensuring that the trial proceeds on a day-to-day basis.

The Chief Minister also said the Cabinet took note of public sentiment surrounding the case, given Zubeen Garg's stature as a prominent cultural figure and his contribution to Assam's music and cultural landscape.

He said the government considers a swift and transparent judicial process essential for maintaining public confidence in the justice delivery system.

The Cabinet also observed that prolonged delays in such cases could lead to speculation, making it necessary to adopt appropriate judicial measures within the legal framework.

By opting for a dedicated sessions court, the government aims to ensure timely judicial proceedings while upholding due process and judicial independence.

Sources said that once approval is granted by the Gauhati High Court, the fast-track court will be notified and made operational.

They added that necessary logistical and administrative support will be provided to ensure smooth functioning of the court.

The Assam government reiterated its commitment to facilitating a fair, speedy and transparent trial in accordance with legal provisions while respecting judicial authority.