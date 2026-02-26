MEA Renewable‐Energy Boom Intensifies Pressure On Regional Supply Networks

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) As the Middle East accelerates its renewable‐energy buildout, supply‐chain bottlenecks are emerging as one of the sector's biggest pressure points. Developers across the region are racing to meet ambitious national clean‐energy targets, but delays in equipment movement, fragmented logistics and uneven access to inventory have increasingly complicated project timelines. Ports across the UAE, in particular, have seen rising volumes of solar components in recent years as both domestic and African markets lean more heavily on Gulf‐based trade infrastructure.

It is against this backdrop that Pv, a digital marketplace dedicated to renewable‐energy products, has announced plans to open a bonded fulfilment centre at Abu Dhabi's Khalifa Port. The facility - scheduled to begin operations in March 2026 - is designed to streamline demand‐side logistics for solar and clean‐energy equipment, enabling faster and more predictable movement of goods across the Middle East and Africa.

Located directly within the port ecosystem, the centre is built to handle 6,000 to 8,000 containers a year, supporting both imports and exports. Beyond scale, its bonded status is expected to allow quicker customs clearance and shorter inventory‐holding cycles, while aggregated volumes open access to more competitive freight rates. Pv says these efficiencies will help cut supply‐chain turnaround times by 30–50 per cent and reduce logistics costs by at least 10 per cent.

According to the company, the expansion marks an evolution in its business model. Originally launched as a platform for product discovery and transactions, Pv is now positioning itself as an end‐to‐end enabler - integrating storage, consolidation, dispatch coordination, demand forecasting and last‐mile delivery into its offering.

“By embedding logistics into our digital marketplace, we are moving beyond transactions to actively enable execution,” said CEO L.K. Verma.

The project is being developed in collaboration with AD Ports Group, whose Ports Cluster has been expanding its support for energy, industrial and manufacturing sectors through port‐centric warehousing and digitally enabled logistics services. Khalifa Port, already a fast‐growing trade gateway, is central to this strategy.

Saif Al Mazrouei, CEO of the Ports Cluster at AD Ports Group, described the partnership as one that strengthens the region's renewable‐energy ecosystem and aligns with the UAE's broader sustainability agenda.

Once operational, the fulfilment centre will function as what Pv calls a“demand‐driven fulfilment ecosystem,” consolidating what is currently a fragmented renewable‐energy supply chain. With global solar demand projected to remain on an upward trajectory, the company says the new centre will help ensure the region can keep pace with the accelerating energy transition.