403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Zimbabwe Enacts Ban on All Raw Mineral Exports, Lithium Concentrates
(MENAFN) Zimbabwe has enacted an immediate, sweeping ban on the export of all raw minerals and lithium concentrates, marking a dramatic policy pivot as Harare moves to enforce local processing and clamp down on rampant irregularities across its mining industry.
Mines Minister Polite Kambamura announced Wednesday that the prohibition — which extends even to shipments already in transit — will remain "in place until further notice."
Kambamura attributed the decision to the "national interest," pointing to "widespread malpractices and export leakages" he said had plagued the raw minerals trade.
"These measures are being implemented… to enhance local mineral value addition and beneficiation and to enhance human accountability, promote local beneficiary, and maximize value retention within the country," Kambamura stated.
The stakes are considerable. Zimbabwe ranks as Africa's leading lithium producer — a mineral central to electric vehicle batteries and renewable energy storage systems. In 2025 alone, the country shipped over 1.1 million metric tons of lithium-bearing spodumene concentrate, the overwhelming majority destined for China, media reported.
The directive builds on earlier government efforts to curb unprocessed lithium exports, part of a broader push to compel mining companies to establish refining operations on Zimbabwean soil.
Markets reacted swiftly. The most-traded lithium carbonate futures contract on the Guangzhou Futures Exchange climbed more than 6% Thursday in the wake of the announcement, according to media. Major Chinese investors in Zimbabwe's lithium sector — including Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt and Sinomine — have previously pledged to develop local processing infrastructure, though the new ban raises the pressure considerably.
The Mines Ministry made clear that export restrictions will not be lifted until mining operators meet government compliance requirements.
Zimbabwe's move fits a broader continental trend. Malawi introduced a ban on unprocessed mineral exports last October to stimulate domestic processing investment, while Namibia moved in 2023 to prohibit bulk raw ore exports in a bid to foster local beneficiation. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, one of Africa's most prominent voices against raw material dependency, has consistently called on governments across the continent to invest in downstream processing rather than ship unrefined resources overseas. Speaking following an African Union summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on February 15, he declared it was time for Africa to "no longer export rock, soil and dust" without capturing the economic value of refining and manufacturing.
Mines Minister Polite Kambamura announced Wednesday that the prohibition — which extends even to shipments already in transit — will remain "in place until further notice."
Kambamura attributed the decision to the "national interest," pointing to "widespread malpractices and export leakages" he said had plagued the raw minerals trade.
"These measures are being implemented… to enhance local mineral value addition and beneficiation and to enhance human accountability, promote local beneficiary, and maximize value retention within the country," Kambamura stated.
The stakes are considerable. Zimbabwe ranks as Africa's leading lithium producer — a mineral central to electric vehicle batteries and renewable energy storage systems. In 2025 alone, the country shipped over 1.1 million metric tons of lithium-bearing spodumene concentrate, the overwhelming majority destined for China, media reported.
The directive builds on earlier government efforts to curb unprocessed lithium exports, part of a broader push to compel mining companies to establish refining operations on Zimbabwean soil.
Markets reacted swiftly. The most-traded lithium carbonate futures contract on the Guangzhou Futures Exchange climbed more than 6% Thursday in the wake of the announcement, according to media. Major Chinese investors in Zimbabwe's lithium sector — including Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt and Sinomine — have previously pledged to develop local processing infrastructure, though the new ban raises the pressure considerably.
The Mines Ministry made clear that export restrictions will not be lifted until mining operators meet government compliance requirements.
Zimbabwe's move fits a broader continental trend. Malawi introduced a ban on unprocessed mineral exports last October to stimulate domestic processing investment, while Namibia moved in 2023 to prohibit bulk raw ore exports in a bid to foster local beneficiation. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, one of Africa's most prominent voices against raw material dependency, has consistently called on governments across the continent to invest in downstream processing rather than ship unrefined resources overseas. Speaking following an African Union summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on February 15, he declared it was time for Africa to "no longer export rock, soil and dust" without capturing the economic value of refining and manufacturing.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment