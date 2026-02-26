Samsung Raises The Bar For AI-Native Mobile Innovation With Galaxy S26 Series And Galaxy Buds4 Series

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Now available for pre-order in UAE, featuring intelligent privacy screen protection and enhanced Galaxy AI capabilities
DUBAI, UAE – February, 2026 – Samsung Gulf Electronics announced the Galaxy S26 Series, powered by the most intuitive, proactive and adaptive Galaxy AI experiences yet and designed to simplify the tasks people do on their phones every day. From managing plans and finding information to capturing and refining content, Galaxy S26 reduces the effort and number of steps required to get things done. As Samsung's third-generation AI phones, Galaxy S26, S26+ and S26 Ultra handle complex tasks in the background, allowing users to focus on results rather than how the technology works. Samsung's latest devices are now available for pre-order for customers across the UAE until March 10.
The most intuitive Galaxy AI experience yet:
Built with intelligence at its core, the all-new Galaxy S26 Series is designed to anticipate intent, support everyday decision making and deliver seamless experiences, making everyday actions feel simpler. Using proactive, context-aware support through features like Now Nudge, Now Brief and an upgraded Circle to Search with Google to deliver timely suggestions, personalized reminders and enhanced multi-object recognition. The series also introduces an upgraded Bixby as a more conversational device agent that lets users navigate and adjust settings using natural language, alongside a choice of integrated agents including Gemini and Perplexity.
Privacy and security in the age of AI:
As consumers increasingly use their phones in shared environments, from their daily commute on public transport to co-working and travel, the Galaxy S26 Ultra also introduces the industry's first built-in Privacy Display, which controls how pixels disperse light to keep content clear for the user while limiting side-angle visibility for others, with customizable activation and adjustable modes like Partial Screen Privacy for notifications and Maximum Privacy Protection for added discretion. Smarter software safeguards also run quietly in the background, including AI-powered Call Screening that helps identify unknown callers and summarize intent.
Effortless pro-level photography, video, and editing:
The Galaxy S26 Series makes pro-level photography, video, and editing feel effortless for everyone. Enhanced Nightography delivers clearer low-light photos and video for real-life night moments. Together with Galaxy AI tools that support faster, more natural on-device creation and editing, the Galaxy S26 Series helps users capture, refine, and share content with fewer steps.
Powerful all-day performance:
Engineered for dependable all-day performance, the Galaxy S26 Series is built on the most powerful Galaxy S hardware to date and powered by a Snapdragon® 8 Elite Gen 5 Mobile Platform chipset optimized for AI performance, power efficiency, and thermal management. Super Fast Charging 3.0 now reduces downtime by charging up to 75% in 30 minutes
Fadi Abu Shamat, Vice President and Head of the Mobile eXperience Division at Samsung Gulf Electronics, said:“The Galaxy S26 Series represents a meaningful shift in how users will experience mobile technology moving forward, as we move from smartphones to AI-native phones. With the unveiling of the series, we have seen tremendous interest and a very strong early response from customers and partners. We expect that momentum to translate into strong pre-order performance and meaningful business impact. Alongside new intelligent experiences powered by Galaxy AI, we're also addressing a very real everyday concern: privacy in public spaces. With intelligent privacy screen protection, Galaxy S26 Ultra helps users feel more confident using their device wherever life happens.”
New Hi-Fi audio experience:
Complementing the Galaxy S26 Series, the Galaxy Buds4 Series extends the connected Galaxy experience with audio that fits seamlessly into daily routines, from calls and commuting to content and downtime. Built for all-day wear and effortless pairing across the ecosystem, Galaxy Buds4 adds a more personal listening layer to the mobile experience, making it easier to stay connected, focused, and entertained throughout the day. Galaxy Buds4 features Hi-Fi audio, sound reproduction with rich, clear sound, deeper focus and the ultimate immersion, playing music with minimal distortion and loss of sound details.
Availability & Offers:
The Galaxy S26 Series is available for pre-order in the UAE from until March 10, 2026, via Samsung/ae, Samsung stores, and select retail partners, and is available in 4 colors; Cobalt Violet, Sky Blue, Black, and White.
Pre-order offers on Galaxy S26 Series include:
Memory upgrade: 512GB for the price of 256GB and 1TB for the price 512GB
Samsung Members benefits: including a 1-year Samsung Entertainer membership, Amazon Prime (12 months), OSN+ (4 months), Anghami Plus (3 months), and Careem Plus (6 months)
Trade-in: Up to AED 2,599 saved with trade-in
Samsung Care+: Optional coverage for added peace of mind, backed by genuine Samsung parts
| Model
| Price
| Galaxy S26 Ultra (1TB)
| AED 7,099
| Galaxy S26 Ultra (512 GB)
| AED 5,899
| Galaxy S26 Ultra (256 GB)
| AED 5,099
| Galaxy S26 Plus (512 GB)
| AED 5,099
| Galaxy S26 Plus (256 GB)
| AED 4,299
| Galaxy S26 (512 GB)
| AED 4,399
| Galaxy S26 (256 GB)
| AED 3,599
