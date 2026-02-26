Dom Art Projects Announces Art Dubai Debut And A New Programme For The Season

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dom Art Projects announces its programme for the upcoming Dubai Art Season, including marking its debut at Art Dubai with a booth in the Digital section showcasing works by(b. 1996, Russia),(b.1980, Japan) and(b.1988, Russia). Alongside this, a new group exhibition, curated by, titled Time That Grows Slowly, is slated to open on 12 April 2026, marking the second exhibition since Dom Art Projects opened in November 2025 in its dedicated space in Al Khayat Avenue, Dubai. This will run alongside a solo exhibition by Kirill Makarov titled Unveiled. The season continues with the newly-launched public programme and soon-to-announced open call for artists-in-residence.

With its debut at Art Dubai through a group presentation in the Digital section, Dom Art Projects will present different approaches to digital art, explore how the digital can be perceived and embodied across artistic practices, and offer a curatorial reflection on what 'digital' means in the careers of contemporary artists who, in many ways, define today's intellectual and artistic landscape.

for whom the digital is a habitat - an extension of the artist's identity, a natural continuation of her body, and a vital part of perceiving the universe, will present video works, digital collages, NFT and sculptures. She will also show a new video that was created during her Dom Residency in Dubai in early 2026, where she imagines meta-landscapes shaped by the shifting climate and the collision of ecosystems: arctic ice meeting desert dunes, mineral surfaces merging with simulated terrains.will present video installations exploring space for experimentation and archiving, a field for reflection on the role of media, memory, and perception.will showcase VR-pieces and NFT – in his practice the digital becomes a tool, a kind of virtual workbench where compositions are assembled, shifting between digital media, VR, augmented reality, and traditional painting and drawing. The exhibition suggests that the emergence of digital reality is inevitable, yet it is simply another technological medium - one that does not erase the aura or authenticity of artistic expression, but rather amplifies, extends, and redefines it.

Curated by Alexander Burenkov

Dom Art Projects will also present a group exhibition, curated by Alexander Burenkov, titled Time That Grows Slowly, opening on 12 April 2026 in its dedicated space in Al Khayat Avenue, Dubai, continuing its commitment to providing audiences with an opportunity to see museum-grade exhibitions. The exhibition is inspired by ideas attuned to vegetal temporalities of being in the world, reflecting on philosophical reflections of time as growth rather than movement. The exhibition features works by cross-regional artists-most of whom have never been shown in Dubai before, and including(Kuwait / UAE)(Bangladesh & USA)(Mongolia & France)(Chile)(France)(Russia & Latvia)(Russia & Georgia)(Germany)(UAE)(France)(French Guyana(Iran / UAE)(Saudi Arabia & Pakistan & USA

Time, as humans experience it, is inseparable from the vegetal. The oxygen we breathe, the food we consume, the rhythms of agriculture and settlement - all are shaped by plant life. Yet this dependency remains largely invisible. Time That Grows Slowly seeks to render it perceptible, exploring whether it is possible to inhabit, even momentarily, the 'umwelt' of plants: to perceive the world from a vegetal perspective. Grouped around site-specific installations attentive to care and interspecies communication, the exhibition engages ecological, feminist, philosophical, and postcolonial concerns. The exhibition will be on show until 26 July 2026.

“Against the backdrop of Dubai's fast-paced urban environment, Time That Grows Slowly proposes a tool kit for slowing down, a reorientation of our sensorium to the rhythms of plants, the creation of space for vegetal attunement, reflection and contemplation in dynamic urban conditions, and the raising of questions about how duration, memory, and lived experience are produced within such environments. Plants grow, decay, regenerate, and coexist according to rhythms that defy linear progress and instrumental efficiency. Vegetal being is not oriented toward goals, optimization, or dominance. It persists through exposure, vulnerability, and repetition. In this sense, the contemporary artists are interested in exploring vegetal time because it introduces an ethics of non-acceleration: a way of inhabiting the world that neither conquers time nor seeks to escape it.”

Unveiled, a solo presentation by Kirill Makarov, who is also participating at Art Dubai, is related to the digitalisation and dissemination of information in the media during wartime. It reflects how the war is represented in autocratic conditions, where narratives may be shaped or restricted. It seeks to examine the confluence of past and present in a fraught landscape, drawing together a detailed analysis and a 3D spatial reconstruction based on eyewitness accounts during the war. Using public information, Kirill Makarov reconstructs the scenes and environments in which events occurred. It is a production of the presence of the acts of violence and destruction, but equally, an attempt to affect the way in which the reality of the war is mediated.

says:“Dom Art Projects continues its reflection on space and time through the group exhibition Time That Grows Slowly and a solo presentation by Kirill Makarov, whose practice navigates between analogue painting and the digital condition. Our participation in the digital section of Art Dubai is part of the same curatorial position: we do not see digital art as separate, but as fully embedded in contemporary reality. For us, this programme is about expanding the conditions of artistic production, fostering dialogue, and situating Dubai as a place where these temporalities and practices can unfold.”

Beyond the exhibitions, Dom Art Projects continues its year-round programme through a number of talks, screenings and workshops for both adults and children, as well as launching a new Collectors' Circle initiative dedicated to the theory and practice of art collecting. Designed for both emerging and experienced collectors, the programme will offer a comprehensive understanding of what it means to collect art today. Participants will explore the history of influential private and institutional collections, learn how to begin or develop their own collecting journey, and discover how to build a personal collection at any budget level, one that is coherent, meaningful, and holds both cultural and material value.

added:“As we enter this upcoming art season, we are embracing new models of support for artists, from residencies and research opportunities to presenting their work on a global platform such as Art Dubai. As an independent institution, we are committed to introducing audiences to artists they may not yet know, and to creating pathways for discovery and long-term recognition through exhibitions, collaborations, art fairs, commissions, public art projects, and acquisitions into collections.”