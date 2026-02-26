Telangana CM: Harvard Tie-Up For Training Urges Officers To Serve

Harvard Tie-Up for Administrative Training

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has announced that the MCRHRD institute would enter an agreement with the world-famous Harvard University soon. The experts in administration from the university would visit the MCRHRD and offer training in public administration to the officials, the Chief Minister said.

CM Urges New Officers to Serve with Dedication

Addressing the newly recruited Group-1 and Group-2 officers after completing their training in the institute, the CM appealed to the newly recruited officers to serve people with dedication and fulfil the aspirations of Telangana martyrs. "You were students and unemployed before becoming the officers of the state government, and ready to serve 4 crore Telangana people. After becoming officials, the newly recruited should not forget the responsibility and become good human beings. It is the officers' responsibility to deliver welfare programs to the people. The officers are the eyes and ears of the government," the CM said.

The Chief Minister urged the newly recruited officers to remember the noted people's officer, SR Sankaran, before attending their duties.

Recruitment Drive and Political Criticism

The Chief Minister criticised the previous BRS government for not recruiting Group-1 posts during the 10-year rule. "The people's government organised Group 1 and fulfilled their aspirations. TGPSC was also reformed and appointed reputed persons as Chairman and members of the commission. Within hours after Group one results, the opposition approached the courts against the recruitment. Against all odds, the government filled the posts, CM Revanth Reddy said that the Commission successfully conducted the group exams without paper leaks. Out of 6 lakh candidates, 582 candidates got Group 1 and 1,775 were selected for Group 2 jobs," he said.

A Spirit of Rebellion Against Domination

Stating that the people of Telangana will tolerate hunger but not accept domination, CM Revanth Reddy remembered that Ranji Gondu and Komaram Bheem did not fight for the kingdoms but rebelled against those who were dominating them. Sammakka Saralamma have also rebelled against the Kakatiya dynasty. "We respect all the fighters, and they also became martyrs for social justice, equality, freedom and equal opportunities," the chief minister said.

Proposed Law on Parental Care

The CM reiterated that the state government would bring a new law in the assembly to cut 10 to 15 per cent of the salary of the government employees who do not care about their parents. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)